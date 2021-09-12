Offaly man to hit our screens tonight in new RTE gangland drama
RTÉ's latest crime drama his our screens tonight, Sunday, September 12, with an all-star cast, including Offaly man Sam Keeley.
Billed as the channel's successor to Love/Hate, Kin follows the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war.
Filmed in Dublin, it features a stellar cast of Irish actors including Offaly's own Sam Keeley from Tullamore, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Emmett Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and newcomer Yasmin Seky.
The eight-part series has already been acquired by a number of international outlets and is hugely anticipated this Autumn.
WATCH A TEASER FOR THE NEW SERIES BELOW:
The first episode airs on Sunday night, September 12, at 9.35pm.
More News
Work is underway at Kilcruttin on what will become a new amenity in Tullamore stretching to the back of the county library
Tony McTague, Sean Lowry and Eugene Mulligan were interviewed on Midlands 103 at the weekend PIC: Will O'Callaghan/Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.