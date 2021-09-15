Search

15/09/2021

New route linking Tullamore to motorway 'a priority' as safety compromised on current road

A further public consultation is to be held on the long planned N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme.

Offaly County Coucnil is developing the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme, in conjunction with Westmeath County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), to upgrade 8km of this National Secondary Route between the Tullamore Bypass and the M6 at Junction 5 (Kilbeggan).

Offaly County Council says that delivering this project is a priority. The N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Road currently operates above capacity, carrying over 14,000 vehicles per day. It says that safety is compromised by a narrow hard shoulder and many at grade junctions and private access points.

According to Offaly County Council, the overall aim of the proposed new scheme is to 'improve connectivity within the Midlands' and address existing operational and safety issues.

The Project Team is currently finalising the assessment of the five Route Corridor Options presented at the second non-statutory public consultation in November/December 2020.

Field survey work, including ecological and archaeological walkover surveys, have been ongoing. 

Residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties are being invited to participate in a third public consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme.

This consultation event will run from September 17 to October 29 and is focused on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor identified for the scheme. A brochure is being posted to all houses within the study area including a map of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and a questionnaire. 

In compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines, limited in-person consultation meetings will be held in the Tullamore Court Hotel on September 20 and 29, for those who wish to consult with the project team in person. All meetings will be strictly by appointment only and will be limited to two persons per booking. Walk ins will not be possible.

As well as in-person meetings, an online consultation room will be available at www.n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie for the duration of this phase of public consultation. During the six-week consultation period, the Project Team are available for phone-calls and follow-up online meetings as required.

All project information, including an interactive map of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and the consultation questionnaire, will be available to view and submit online.

Five Route Corridor Options have been identified for the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Scheme. 

The N52 project team is available to answer any questions and provide information to assist you with your submission. To arrange a telephone call, online consultation with a member of the project team, or to avail of an in-person consultation meeting, please contact us by phone, email, or via the online booking facility on the project website.

If you would like to make a submission, please do so by Friday, October 29. Submissions can be made by:

Online: www.n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie
Email: info@n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie
Post: N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Project Team, RPS, West Pier, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

The project team can be contacted at the above email address or telephone 01 5239274 (Monday – Friday)

For more details on the project and to make a submission go towww.n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie/

