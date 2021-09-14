MEMORY LANE: Do you feature in our full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives?

For our Memory Lane pictures today, we have a full gallery of pictures from an Offaly Grad from the archives.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
We believe it is a Killina Secondary School Graduation from the mid-2000s. How many familiar faces will you recognise today? Get tagging!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.