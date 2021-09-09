Underground leak works completed in Offaly after outage

Search

09/09/2021

Irish Water working in partnership with Offaly County Council have repaired an underground leak in Pullough impacting supply to customers in Pullough and surrounding areas of Heathfield, The Back Road, The Canal Line, Derryneavy and Turraun.

Dedicated water service crews were mobilised and the search for the underground leak was underway yesterday but proved difficult to pinpoint. The leak was located this morning and crews worked throughout the day to repair it.

"Whilst supply will have returned to many properties already, some customers located on higher ground or at the end of the network may continue to experience temporary low water pressure and /or outages as water refills the network," Irish Water have said.

John Gavin, Irish Water, added, “The repairs were conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

"Our customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.  For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie 

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."

