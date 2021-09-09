Litany of offences for this truck driver stopped in Offaly
Gardaí in Offaly stopped this truck driver and uncovered a litany of offences at the roadside.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about in recent days when they stopped this lorry because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
He was also driving on a weight restricted road which alerted gardai to stop him.
Upon further inspection, the driver also had no licence to drive the vehicle.
Fixed Charge Notices have been issued and court proceedings will follow.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.