Search

09/09/2021

Retrofit projects in Offaly severely behind schedule

Retrofit projects in Offaly severely behind schedule

Retrofit projects in Offaly severely behind schedule

Reporter:

Reporter

A recent Council meeting in Offaly was told that Energy Retrofit Projects are severely behind schedule in the county, because of the impact of Covid.

A Council official said a funding allocation in December 2020 of €3.3 million was given towards retrofitting Council houses in the county.

“This project has been hampered severely by Covid,” said Housing Officer John Cunningham. “Unfortunately, only five units have been completed in the Birr Municipal District. Surveys have been completed in Birr Town on 35 occupied dwellings prior to retrofitting and we are awaiting final departmental approval to proceed to tender, which we anticipate will happen in the coming weeks. Works are also underway on a number of vacant properties.”

Massive wind farm gets planning approval in Offaly

Offaly children 'felt they were being followed' from bus stop

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media