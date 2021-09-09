Retrofit projects in Offaly severely behind schedule
A recent Council meeting in Offaly was told that Energy Retrofit Projects are severely behind schedule in the county, because of the impact of Covid.
A Council official said a funding allocation in December 2020 of €3.3 million was given towards retrofitting Council houses in the county.
“This project has been hampered severely by Covid,” said Housing Officer John Cunningham. “Unfortunately, only five units have been completed in the Birr Municipal District. Surveys have been completed in Birr Town on 35 occupied dwellings prior to retrofitting and we are awaiting final departmental approval to proceed to tender, which we anticipate will happen in the coming weeks. Works are also underway on a number of vacant properties.”
