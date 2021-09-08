Gardai appeal for witnesses after serious assault on a woman in Midlands

Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a woman that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September, 4, in Athlone, County Westmeath, are appealing to the public for information.

The assault occurred between the hours of 12am and 12:30am beside Athlone Castle adjacent to the River Shannon in Athlone Town. The male suspect fled the scene when another male came to the aid of the injured party. This male then waited with the female until her friends arrived.

One man was later arrested in connection with this assault and he is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Athlone Castle adjacent to the River Shannon between 12am and 12:30am on Saturday, September 4 and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are anxious to speak to the male who came to the assistance of the injured party and waited with her until her friends arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.