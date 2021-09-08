Search

08/09/2021

Tullamore Hospital dealing with serious overcrowding as number of patients with Covid increases

Tullamore Hospital

Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

Tullamore Hospital is dealing with a serious overcrowding issue as the number of patients with Covid-19 has increased significantly in the last week. 

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association, there were 22 patients on trolleys in the hospital waiting on a bed to become available before that can be admitted. The INMO says that these patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space in the hospital. 

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased significantly in the hospital in recent days. Latest figures from the HSE show that there are 12 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. Three days ago, that figure stood at seven. One of the patients is being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. 

Nationally, there are 334 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital.

