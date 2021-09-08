Two Offaly women selected on Ireland squad for crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Nichola Fryday (right)
Two Offaly women have been selected on the Ireland squad for the crucial Rugby World Cup Qualifiers
Scrum-half Ailsa Hughes from Tullamore and second-row Nichola Fryday from Kilcromac are in the squad for the games that begin next week.
Ireland will face Spain in their opening game on Monday, 13 September (5pm Irish time) before meeting Six Nations rivals Italy in Round 2 on Sunday, 19 September (2pm Irish time) and Scotland in Round 3 on Saturday, 25 September (5pm Irish time). The top team will book a spot in Group B at Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.
Ireland Squad (Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier)
Backs (12):
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(6 caps)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(18)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(13)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(14)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(3)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(12)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(2)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(41)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(11)
Forwards (16):
Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Leinster)*
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(12)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(19)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(36)
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(4)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(3)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(26)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)(16)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(9)
Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(71)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(26)
Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(34)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(7)
