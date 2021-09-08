Search

08/09/2021

Two Offaly women selected on Ireland squad for crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland team to face Wales in Women's Six Nations named

Nichola Fryday (right)

Reporter:

Reporter

Two Offaly women have been selected on the Ireland squad for the crucial Rugby World Cup Qualifiers 

Scrum-half Ailsa Hughes from Tullamore and second-row Nichola Fryday from Kilcromac are in the squad for the games that begin next week.

Ireland will face Spain in their opening game on Monday, 13 September (5pm Irish time) before meeting Six Nations rivals Italy in Round 2 on Sunday, 19 September (2pm Irish time) and Scotland in Round 3 on Saturday, 25 September (5pm Irish time). The top team will book a spot in Group B at Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

Ireland Squad (Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier)

Backs (12):
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(6 caps)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(18)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(13)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(14)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(3)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(12)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(2)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(41)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(11)

Forwards (16):

Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Leinster)*
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(12)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(19)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(36)
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(4)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(3)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(26)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)(16)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(9)
Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(71)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(26)
Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(34)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(7)

Offaly4Sambo: Local ingredient makes it into All-Ireland mega sandwich

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media