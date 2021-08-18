18/08/2021

Busy road connecting two Offaly towns to close for two days for works

A busy road connecting two Offaly towns is set to close for two days for road works.

The R439 which runs from Birr to Banagher will be closed on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20 at Rapemills. Local access will be maintained to the site of the works. 

A diversion will be in place via the L1077 and the R438 to Taylor's Cross (see map below). Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users during the works.

