Plans for large extension to Offaly school get the green light
Plans for a large extension to an Offaly school have been given the green light.
Killina Presentation Secondary School in Rahan sought and has been granted permission from offaly County Council to proceed with the planned works.
The plans will see the construction of a two-storey extension to the rear of the existing school building, consisting of a special needs unit, six additional classrooms and ancillary accommodations.
The proposed development will also consist of a new hard play area over an existing basketball court, two ballcourts immediately to the north of the main school car park, along with all associated site development works.
Offaly County Council granted permission with four conditions attached including that any services or cables needed for the development should be laid underground.
