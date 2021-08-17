Tullamore Credit Union Draw winner picks up keys to new car

Credit Union Draw winner picks up keys to new car
The winner of a new car in the Tullamore Credit Union Members Quarterly Prize Draw has picked up the keys to their new car.
Pictured above is James Rigney, winner of the car in the Credit Union draw along with Nicola Keating and Siobhán Conroy, Credit Union, and Aidan Dunne of Colton Motors.
The winner of the Eco Home was Tona Redmond, Corbally, Rosenallis, Co Laois. Tona is pictured below with Siobhán Conroy, Anna Malina of Eco Homes, Nicola Keating, and Alan McCoy of Eco Homes
Twenty other winners picked up €1,000 each.
More News
Members of the Furlong family who travelled to Dublin last Sunday to see their cousin John in action.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.