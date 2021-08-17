17/08/2021

Tullamore Credit Union Draw winner picks up keys to new car

Credit Union Draw winner picks up keys to new car

Credit Union Draw winner picks up keys to new car

The winner of a new car in the Tullamore Credit Union Members Quarterly Prize Draw has picked up the keys to their new car.

Pictured above is James Rigney, winner of the car in the Credit Union draw along with Nicola Keating and Siobhán Conroy, Credit Union, and Aidan Dunne of Colton Motors.

The winner of the Eco Home was Tona Redmond, Corbally, Rosenallis, Co Laois. Tona is pictured below with Siobhán Conroy, Anna Malina of Eco Homes, Nicola Keating, and Alan McCoy of Eco Homes

Twenty other winners picked up €1,000 each.

