Sons of Charity? Offaly bikers raise funds for seriously ill club member

There was disappointment in Clara when a planned fundraiser for a local member of the Ballbreakers motor cycle club was cancelled.
The event was due to take place on the Green on August Bank Holiday Monday with a barbeque and concert scheduled. However, gardai refused a permit due to Covid concerns.
Members of the Ballbreakers motorcycle club met instead for a bike run.
Funds raised went to member George Meares who himself has contributed to many fundraising events down through the years.
The members are hoping the main event can go ahead at a later date.
