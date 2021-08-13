13/08/2021

Rehab centre gets go-ahead in Offaly despite some opposition

Convent of Mercy Kilcormac to be converted into a rehabilitation centre

Camilla McLoughlin

OFFALY County Council has given conditional approval to a plan to convert a former convent in Kilcormac into a rehabilitation centre.

Serenity Home Ltd first applied to the council in July 2020 and following a number of submissions the local planning authority sought further information before finally reaching its decision this week.

The detached two-storey building is a protected structure and currently contains 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was extended to the rear and has a walled garden to the back of the property.

The facility is expected to create a number of jobs including, clinical manager, relief manager, 4 therapists, maintenance person, administration/clerical person, one cook and one cleaner.

When fully converted it will contain 13 bedrooms, 4 showers, 5 toilets, sitting room, two counselling rooms, group therapy room, quiet/reflection room, internal courtyard and gazebo and seating area, two large therapeutic reflective conference and psychoeducation rooms, an art and study room, kitchen and dining room, utility room and pantry, reflective garden, residents will have access to a kitchen where they can prepare snacks/meals, laundry room, reception room, staff office managers office.

It will provide a 28-day residential treatment programme for people over 18 who have been experiencing substance misuse and related issues with a capacity for 13 people at a time.  

