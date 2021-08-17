Duignan thanks Shane Lowry after U20 All-Ireland victory

Offaly GAA COunty Board chairman Michael Duignan has thanked Shane Lowry after the county's U20 All-Ireland Football Championship win on Sunday.

Lowry was in attendance as the Faithful's young guns secured the county's first football All-Ireland at the grade since 1988.

In a tweet to Shane Lowry on Tuesday, Michael Duignan, himself an All-Ireland-winning hurler with Offaly, said: "Can’t really describe what this man has done by backing Offaly GAA. He came home for the match and made it down Sunday night to meet the team and say a few words before flying out to New York. Thanks for everything Shane Lowry."

Shane is an avid supporter of Offaly GAA and earlier this year confirmed he was coming onboard as a sponsor, putting his own money into the set-up, particularly the underage level.

The Open champion was one of the most animated Offaly supporters in the crowd at Croke Park on Sunday as he revelled in the next generation's glory. He celebrated with his brother Alan and father Brendan, another Offaly All-Ireland winner, as well as with friends.

He is now getting ready to play in the PGA Tour play-offs Stateside later this week.



