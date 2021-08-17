WATCH: TG4's recap of the U20 All-Ireland championship is spine-tingling

WATCH: TG4's recap of the U20 All-Ireland championship is spine-ting
TG4 has released a spine-tingling recap of the entire U20 All-Ireland Football Championship. The championship sensationally finished with Offaly winning the final on Sunday but there had be plenty of drama, elation and tragedy in between.
Take a look above at a season that defined the next generation of footballers in Offaly.
