Family affair for Furlongs as they celebrate Offaly U-20 victory

Members of the Furlong family who travelled to Dublin last Sunday to see their cousin John in action.
THE cousins of U-20s Offaly football star John Furlong travelled en masse to Croke Park last Sunday to support John.
They are pictured here celebrating outside Croke Park after the match.
Left to right - Aisling Neville, Bernie Finlay-Gorman, Ciara Neville (front), Niall Furlong, Tom Furlong, Jack Gorman, Cathal Gorman, Andy Clarke, Willie Neville, Liadh Furlong, David Clarke, Rachel and Sarah Clarke (front), Carmel Clarke and Shane Kenny
