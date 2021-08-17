Offaly man's stunning photo featured on Irish Times front page

Offaly photographer Tom O'Hanlon has said he is "over the moon and stars" after his Perseids Meteor Shower photograph was featured on the front page of the Irish Times on Saturday.

Tom said: "Over the moon and stars (pardon the pun) to land the front page of The Irish Times Weekend Edition."

"This is my image of the Perseids Meteor Shower which peaks mid-August of every year and was very lucky to have a clear night to observe them.

"As an Offaly native, it was great to visit Lough Boora Discovery Park and capture the Perseids with the magnificent Bog Oak Sculpture which is a feature in Lough Boora.

"Special word of thanks to Ger Rogers and Teresa Smyth for joining me out there and also to The Irish Times for publishing it on the front page

"Thank you to everyone for the messages, blown away by the response."