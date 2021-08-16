16/08/2021

Bord na Mona accused of whitewash over Offaly wind farm opposition

People say 'no' to proposed giant turbines in historic Offaly area

Locals gathered in recent months at the medieval church in Leamonaghan Bog to protest against a planned wind farm

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has said that there is a sense of profound and bitter disappointment after Bord na Mona released information on how it plans to advance the project design for 17 turbines with an overall tip height of 220 metres for the proposed Leamonaghan Wind Farm development.

Deputy Nolan said that the plans have left campaigners stunned by the scale and visual impact of the turbines and she has reiterated her call for the plans to be abandoned and for the historic and archaeological value of the bog to be fully protected.

“The statement from Bord na Mona that the proposed development plan has taken into account the views of all those who submitted feedback and participated in the online and in-person clinics during the first round of public consultations will be a very hard pill for people to swallow.

"If anything, the plans for these 17 massive and unsightly turbines in the middle of an area of special conservation value, demonstrates the exact opposite.

"So, Bord na Mona may very well say that this draft layout has been designed with regard to the Wind Energy Development Draft Guidelines (2019), but this is to completely miss the point. Indeed, it lacks any credibility.

"You cannot whitewash the consequences of permanent historical damage by covering it in references to legality and guidelines.

"The community and those opposed to the wind farm at Leamonaghan will continue to strongly oppose this development and I will continue to vigorously support them in those efforts,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

