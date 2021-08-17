17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Fire crew come to the aid of seriously ill Offaly man

Fire crew come to the aid of seriously ill Offaly man

George Meares is seriously ill and his home needs adaptations. Members of Clara fire service are putting their shoulders to the wheel and carrying out the work

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Clara Fire Crew have come to the rescue of a local man with rapidly failing health.

50-year-old George Meares was recently diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, also known as parkinsonism and his health is deteriorating.

George, who lives close to the local fire station, is a member of a motorbike club which has raised thousands of euros for charity throughout the years.

The community had planned a local fundraising event on August bank holiday Monday to raise funds to help George and his family adapt his house to suit his health needs.

However, the event was not permitted to go ahead due to Covid concerns. The cancellation of the fundraiser had left locals and particularly the Meares family devastated as monies raised were to go towards the transformation of a bathroom to a wet room for George who is no longer able to use the existing bathroom.

Following a call out for help from Lloyd Bracken on his Little Town Media site, the Fire Service stepped up to the challenge.

As with most retained fire crews, Clara fire service is made up of a number of tradesmen and handymen who have agreed to undertake the renovation. The fire crew wish to point out that they are not alone as a number of other local tradespeople and volunteers have also agreed to assist in the project.

It's an example of great community spirit at work for a very worthy cause.

Bord na Mona accused of whitewash over Offaly wind farm opposition

Lowry and Harrington support Offaly charity draw

Lucky Offaly punter lands big win from €5 bet

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media