Fire crew come to the aid of seriously ill Offaly man

Clara Fire Crew have come to the rescue of a local man with rapidly failing health.

50-year-old George Meares was recently diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, also known as parkinsonism and his health is deteriorating.

George, who lives close to the local fire station, is a member of a motorbike club which has raised thousands of euros for charity throughout the years.

The community had planned a local fundraising event on August bank holiday Monday to raise funds to help George and his family adapt his house to suit his health needs.

However, the event was not permitted to go ahead due to Covid concerns. The cancellation of the fundraiser had left locals and particularly the Meares family devastated as monies raised were to go towards the transformation of a bathroom to a wet room for George who is no longer able to use the existing bathroom.

Following a call out for help from Lloyd Bracken on his Little Town Media site, the Fire Service stepped up to the challenge.

As with most retained fire crews, Clara fire service is made up of a number of tradesmen and handymen who have agreed to undertake the renovation. The fire crew wish to point out that they are not alone as a number of other local tradespeople and volunteers have also agreed to assist in the project.

It's an example of great community spirit at work for a very worthy cause.