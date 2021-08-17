WATCH: Offaly mentioned in gas Christy Moore Maniac 2000 cover

First of all, how amazing would it be if Christy Moore really covered Maniac 2000?
The noughties dance classic has become an anthem of nights out and celebrations across Ireland and comedian Cormac Moore has given it the Christy Moore treatment.
Tullamore even gets a mention. Take a listen above!
More News
