Offaly charities can apply for funding through Aldi initiative

Charities and Community Groups across Offaly are this week being invited to apply for funding through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants programme.

Aldi will distribute more than 150 €500 bursary grants nationally through the programme to local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services and make a real difference in their local communities.

Two grants will be distributed amongst Offaly charities and community organisations. Staff from each of Aldi’s Offaly stores will select a charity or community organisation in its local area to award the bursary to, enabling Aldi’s staff to help the local good causes they care about.

Charities wishing to put themselves forward for the bursary donation can apply at their local Aldi store.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme has donated almost €450,000 to more than 750 local charities around Ireland since 2016. Receiving charities and organisations have ranged from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, disability support to mental health support, and everything in between.

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director said: “The past 18 months has been hugely challenging for charities and community organisations who have seen demand for their services increase. We need to continue providing these funds to support the organisations that make such a difference to the lives of so many in our communities.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said: “Aldi’s Community Grants programme showcases the deep involvement and commitment Aldi’s stores have to the communities they serve. These grants are invaluable to small charities and local community groups across County Offaly, and make a big difference in supporting them to carry out their much-needed work. Supporting local charities and organisations is more important than ever, and it is fantastic to see Aldi’s staff directly helping local causes they care about.”

Operating 147 stores around Ireland, Aldi is deeply involved in the local communities its stores serve. To date, Aldi has donated a total of €2.9M worth of meals to FoodCloud, €240,000 (raised from Aldi stock sold in-store, on-pack donations, voucher donations, partnership support and staff/customer donations) to Barnardos since partnering in November 2020, and will have raised over €450,000 through its Community Grants programme by the end of the year.