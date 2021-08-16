Lucky Offaly punter lands big win from €5 bet
The luck was in for an Offaly punter on Friday night when they scooped a tasty four-figure profit thanks to just three Lotto numbers.
The anonymous winner went into the weekend in celebration mode after placing a €5 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the county, picking just three numbers to land in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.
They pinned their hopes on numbers 6, 12 and 44, with the chances of all three coming out rated at 1,500/1.
But the odds soon tumbled when the balls rolled out and when the bet clicked, the value of the €5 betslip rocketed up to a whopping €7,505.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said, “hats off to our customer in Offaly for picking up a profit of €7,500 from just three numbers. They made the 1,500/1 odds look a bit too generous and we have to admire them for thinking big.”
