Offaly soldiers in Syria show support for U20 footballers
Offaly Soldiers deployed in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force have been showing their support for the Offaly U20 footballers ahead of the All-Ireland final this weekend.
The Offaly men were deployed as part of 63 Infantry Group to the Golan Heights last April. They took up the role of the Force Reserve Company in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission (UNDOF).
Since their deployment, they have completed multiple operations by day and night including armed patrols throughout the mission area, armed escorts of United Nations personnel and search and clearance operations of United Nations positions destroyed during the ongoing civil war. The soldiers are deployed in Syria for six months and will return to Ireland in October.
The Offaly soldiers pictured are Pte Lee Farrell, Bracknagh, Pte Jamie Buckley, Killeigh, Gnr Antony Buckley, Pullogh, Tpr Diego Capocci, Edenderry, Sgt Shane Farrell, Edenderry, Pte Stephen Jones, Rhode, Comdt Andrew Tooher, Kinnitty, RQMS Lorenzo Bracken, Clara, Cpl Simon Hogan, Birr. Not Pictured is Cpl Aaron Nugent, Cloghan.
