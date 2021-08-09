Parish changes in Offaly amid priest retirements and sabbaticals

Bishop Fintan Monahan recently announced the diocesan 2021 appointments for Killaloe which takes in part of Offaly around Kinnitty and Birr.

In making the announcement, Bishop Fintan acknowledged the challenges and opportunities that accompany the publication of this year’s appointments.

He pointed out that one-third of the 58 parishes in the diocese are now without a resident priest under the age of 75.

He expressed gratitude to a number of priests who have opted to continue ministering beyond the retirement age of 75.

“Other initiatives emerging from Pastoral Planning,” he remarked, “give us much hope in these difficult times as people continue to work so hard in promoting and celebrating the faith in our diocese.

“One of the great signs of hope in the diocese at present is the coming on-stream this year of 25 lay people trained in the area of Pastoral Care and Catechetics. I look forward to working collaboratively with them in the pastoral areas of the diocese.”

Bishop Fintan also expressed thanks to the Covid Committees and the many volunteers who have worked so hard to ensure that our Churches and places of worship are as safe as possible during the past year and a half.

The following are some of the appointments in the diocese to take effect from Friday 6th of August:

*Father Ger Nash, Diocesan Secretary, Director of Pastoral Planning to become bishop of Ferns.

*Brendan Moloney, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Silvermines to retire as Co-PP and VF but remaining in Odhrán Pastoral Area and Silvermines as AP.

*John Bane, Co-PP, Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area, resident in Broadford to retire to Ennis.

*Joe Kennedy, Co-PP, Olatrim Pastoral Area, resident in Moneygall, Dunkerrin, Parish to retire as Co-PP and to remain on as AP.

*Pat Gilbert, to retire from St Brendan’s Community College, Birr & to undertake a sabbatical with a view to returning to pastoral ministry in the diocese in 2022.

*Des Hillery, Co-PP, VG to become VF of Odhrán Pastoral Area for a period of one year. In addition to duties in Nenagh and the pastoral area to take on parish responsibility for Portroe.

*Rexon Chullickal, CC, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Nenagh in addition to duties in Nenagh and the pastoral area to take on parish responsibility for Youghalarra.

*Ger Jones, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area, resident in Portroe to be Diocesan Secretary and Co-PP, Abbey Pastoral Area and resident in Cloughleigh.

*Michael Collins, Director of Formation, Maynooth to be Co-PP, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Newmarket-on-Fergus and to be director of Pastoral Planning for the Diocese. (Appointment to take effect from October 1st, 2021)

*David Carroll, Co-PP, VF, Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area, resident in Bodyke to be Co-PP of the Abbey Pastoral Area, resident in St Joseph’s, Ennis.

*Pat Deely, Redwood, Lorrha, to assist in the Pastoral Area of Cois Deirge.

*James Michael, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Shannon to be CC, in the Pastoral Area of Tradaree, continuing to reside in Shannon.

Both James Michael and Francis Xavier Kochuveettil, along with duties in Shannon, are to assist in the pastoral area to give Michael Collins in Newmarket-on-Fergus scope for pastoral planning and to help also in Sixmilebridge.

As agreed, restructuring of Cronan Pastoral Area to take place in 2022.