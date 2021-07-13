Newly married Offaly couple make special visit to relative in Tullamore hospital

A newly married Offaly couple made a special visit to a relative in Tullamore hospital.

Kenneth Moody and Patricia Murray were married in St Kevin's Church, Clonbullogue on Thursday, July 8 with the reception in the Bloomfield Hotel in Mullingar.

It was a special day for the happy couple but two days later they donned their fabulous wedding attire to visit Patricia's cousin in Tullamore hospital.

Patricia said it was 'like winning the lotto' to get to visit her cousin Orla Coss in hospital.

Patricia and Kenneth visiting Orla in hospital in Tullamore

Describing it as 'a very emotional day', Patricia said that Orla was always at every family wedding.

To make sure Orla wasn't left out this time while she was in hospital, Patricia and Orla's sister, Michelle Dunne, came up with the plan for the happy couple to get dressed up in the wedding attire and make a visit to the hospital.

Patricia and Kenneth duly arrived at Tullamore Hospital to visit Orla and brightened up her day and that of everyone who saw them in the hospital