Shane Lowry officially hands back Claret Jug ahead of The Open this week

Shane returning the Claret Jug
Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has officially handed back the Claret Jug trophy after two years.
Lowry got to hold onto the trophy longer than most champions having won in 2019 and the 2020 event being cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.
He won his title at Royal Portrush two years ago, sparking brilliant celebrations in his home town of Clara. The trophy was renamed unofficially to the Clara Jug for its stay.
Shane will tee off in defence of his title on Thursday at Royal St Georges and he can't wait. Watch him speak ahead of the tournament below:
The Champion Golfer of the Year @ShaneLowryGolf can't wait to hear his name called on the first tee at @RoyalStGeorges1 on Thursday #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/PdkQC3cZ99— The Open (@TheOpen) July 12, 2021
After a slightly longer stay than expected, the Claret Jug has been returned to The R&A by @shanelowrygolf #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/ryBjqHRwHu— The Open (@TheOpen) July 12, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.