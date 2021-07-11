Delays expected as road works planned for busy Offaly road this week
Delays are to be expected as road works are planned for a busy Offaly road this week.
A stop-go system will be in place on the N52 between Kilcormac and Birr at Ballynacard.
Works will take place on Monday (July 12) from 7am to 7pm. A stop-go and convoy system will be in place during the works.
It is the second phase of works on this stretch of road with more planned over the course of the month.
