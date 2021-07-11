WATCH: Offaly pub sums up frustration with indoor dining delay

A lot has been said about the Irish weather over the years. As Pat Shortt once said in a D'Unbelievables sketch; 'it would be a lovely little country if we could only roof it.'

Well, unfortunately, we can't do that as per the guidelines recommended by NPHET and endorsed by the government. The realm of indoor hospitality is off-limits. If we roofed the country to keep out the rain, we'd have to then close it until July 19, at the earliest, possibly...you know the score!

If the ordinary punter is deeply frustrated by the restrictions and delay to the return of indoor dining, originally planned for today (July 5), then publicans and restauranteurs up and down the country are apoplectic.

Outdoor dining is fine in spells - that being sunny spells - but as we know, they are far and few in Ireland.

The Brewery Tap in Tullamore summed up the frustration as they posted a video of a ferocious shower dampening all spirits at their premises on Sunday: WATCH BELOW:

No canopy or awning was going to protect outdoor diners and drinkers from that rain and so the story goes for weary business owners. Their business depends solely on the most unreliable of old friends; the Irish summer!