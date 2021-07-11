Lucky Offaly punter turns small stake into close to six figure win

It took only four lucky numbers to spark the celebrations for a punter in Offaly after they landed a close to five figure windfall from a small flutter on the Lotto.

The anonymous punter placed their wagers via their online BoyleSports account for the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night, with the winnings secured from stakes totalling just €1.25.

The first winning bet came from a €0.25 punt on numbers 1, 3, 6 and 41, which overcame odds of 33,000/1 to bag an initial total of €8,250.25. Four further €0.25 trebles on the same four numbers each beat odds of 1,500/1 to add €1,501 to their haul.

The run of good fortune allowed them to log back into their account to see their balance boosted by a grand total of €9,751.25.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took four numbers and small stakes, so fair play to our customer from Offaly who began their week in style by making light work of the big odds. We wish them a happy time working out how to spend their €9,751.25 winnings.”

