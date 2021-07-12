Concerns about slow implementation of Just Transition programme in Offaly and Midlands region

Offaly Minister welcomes extension to peatlands community engagement scheme

With the ending of the era of peat harvesting many people are sceptical that the Just Transition programme will deliver

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Many people throughout Offaly and the wider midlands are sceptical that the Just Transition programme will deliver following on from the end of the harvesting of peat.

Deputy Carol Nolan has written to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, demanding that he urgently address the substantial concerns that have emerged around the funding and delivery of projects associated with the Just Transition process.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after having attended a meeting of the Corporate Policy Group of Offaly County Council regarding the progress on the National and EU actions on the Just Transition Process: “I want to thank the Council officials for organising what was an exceptionally informative meeting. Indeed following the meeting we now know that despite it being almost 12 months since applications were made and 6 months since the announcement of successful projects, only 30% of the Strand 2 projects (€27.8m  - 47 projects in total) have received their final offer from the Department. This means that 70% of Strand 2 projects are not yet finalised and therefore not at contract stage.  From the Council's perspective and indeed my own, these outstanding Strand 2 projects raise substantial questions around the likelihood of delivery.”

Deputy Barry Cowen voiced his frustration with the so-called Just Transition in a meeting with the Taoiseach on Friday. The Deputy said he spoke to Micheál Martin about his disappointment regarding the delays surrounding the delivery of Just Transition in Offaly.

The Laois-Offaly TD said he was “at the forefront” of Fianna Fáil’s negotiations and commitment to establish and ensure that revenue raised from carbon taxes would fund Just Transition in areas and counties most impacted by decarbonisation. “The slow pace and lack of progress to date is a far cry from where I’d expected to be today,” he said.

“In recent weeks I have posed a series of written PQ’s (parliamentary questions) to Minister Eamon Ryan on Just Transition matters. Unfortunately, his responses confirmed my fears with just €166,000 having been drawn down to date. I recently outlined my concerns in writing to An Taoiseach and in response while he acknowledged that, unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions have had an impact on the speedy implementation of Just Transition in the Midlands, he assured me that this government is fully committed to its full implementation." 

The Deputy said the exit from peat in the Midlands had to be managed 'in a fair way.’

Garda hospitalised following incident in Offaly

Delays expected as road works planned for busy Offaly road this week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie