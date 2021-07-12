Garda hospitalised following incident in Offaly
A garda has been hospitalised following a violent incident in Offaly.
Gardaí say following a violent public order incident at William Street, Tullamore last night, Sunday, July 11, two men have been arrested.
The incident resulted in one Garda being hospitalised.
Gardaí have now launched an investigation into the incident.
Tullamore Gardaí are appealing to anyone that was on William Street between the junction of Harbour Street and Kilbeggan Bridge at approximately 11pm and may have dashcam footage to contact 0579327600.
"We are aware there were a number of potential witnesses to this incident and ask that they come forward," they said.
