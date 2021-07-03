Bidding wars as Offaly houses sell for above asking price at auction

Four Offaly houses sold for above asking price at an online auction last week.
CLICK NEXT> ABOVE TO SEE THE HOUSES THAT SOLD
Bidding for 15 Chancery Park Drive, Tullamore (pictured below) started at €157,000 but the three-bedroom house eventually sold for €181,000 with two bidders driving up the price.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.