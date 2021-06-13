End of an era as beloved Offaly postmistress retires

IT was the end of an era in an Offaly town as their much-beloved postmistress Maura Naughton retired recently.

Friends paid this tribute to Maura who ran the facility for the past 29 years.

"It is with sadness that Clara says goodbye to our beloved postmistress Maura Naughton. Everyone who entered the post office knew Maura to be a lady, always helpful and discreet. The perfect attribute for a person in such a prestigious position, where trustworthiness is key.

For 29 years Maura has not only managed our local post office but added to the beauty of the town, by maintaining her shop front, and adorning it with a magnificent flower basket every summer.

"The Naughton family have been operating from River Street since 1955. Maura began her career in the Tullamore post office as a young lady and she worked there for 19 years. She married John Naughton in 1981 and later moved to River Street. The post office then relocated from the Square to its present location.

"While we are sad to lose Maura, we are pleased that the post office will remain in the town. It will return to the Square where the new postmaster, Deasún Baggot, third generation of another longstanding well-regarded business family, will conduct the business of the post office from the family’s renowned Centra Store.

"Maura, her ever courteous staff, and her post office will hold a special place in the history of Clara, and the hearts of the people of Clara. Best wishes to Maura from all of us here in Clara, we wish you a long and happy retirement, and thank you for your many years of service to the town, and to us.

"Bertie McMahon made a presentation to Maura to mark the occasion."