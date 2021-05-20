Huge housing development planned for Offaly town

Rocktop Asset Management Limited have given notice that they intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission to develop a site at Arden, Tullamore, for the construction of 173 houses.

An overall masterplan for the land-holding includes a proposal to build 85 houses on the eastern section and 88 on the western section. The scheme will consist of two, three and four bedroom one and two-storey houses.

A creche is also proposed and car parking will include 9 electric vehicle charge point spaces and bicycle parking facilities.

The site is bounded by existing properties along Collins Lane to the north, Ballin Ri to the west, Tullamore Sportslink to the south.

The proposed development will be accessed by a new entrance on the Arden Road and via an internal link road to the Ballin Ri estate to a pre-existing roundabout on the West.