Illegal dumping continues unabated in Offaly



ILLEGAL dumping and littering in Tullamore and Clara was once again causing angst among councillors at Tullamore Municipal District meeting.

Reporting, Senior Executive Engineer, John McNally of the environment section of Offaly county council said there have been 150 complaints made in relation to the environment since January 2021. The largest number related to litter with 74 complaints, 27 were in connection with waste, dogs and horses were the cause of 9 complaints, air/noise/dust had 4 complaints while water had 4.

All cases have been investigated, 87 were solved, 43 are in ongoing enforcement action. During this period there were 31 community clean ups within Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillor Sean O'Brien said :''It's not acceptable that people are taking waste and dumping in green areas, laneways, the bog, people going out to country lanes and dumping, We simply have to name and shame. Its going to have to come down to people themselves. The council can only do so much. At the canal, you see people dropping their cans and their bottles, I see it in the ball-alley car park, a lot of people gather on the weekends, they get take away meals and leave everything scattered all over the place, It's simply not acceptable. I'm asking the community to stand up and be counted and challenge these individuals.''

He also mentioned littering at the ''illegal encampment in the tar depot. ''People can see it from the railway station, they can see it from the canal. We have to work with Offaly Travellers and other groups have to work with us. For once I would like to see that problem tackled,'' he added.

Responding John McNally said littering at the tar depot is part of a bigger issue. He added that there is a coordinated effort around litter and waste in the town,

Councillor Declan Harvey said: ''The idea that people can throw out their rubbish and let someone else worry about it... that day is gone.'' Cllr Harvey continued that people are also dumping in Tullamore river, ''even the lifebuoys are being thrown in regularly. I pulled one out the other day and there was a bucket tied to it with a weight to keep it in the river,'' he remarked.

Councillor Ken Smollen said there was a lot of work to be done in Kilcoursey cemetery as there was dumping of material on graves. ''It will take a minimum of two truck loads to remove the rubbish. In addition he said rubbish is being burnt in some laneways around Tullamore. He also said lanes are being blocked by abandoned cars.

Mr McNally told Cllr Smollen to give the details of where the cars are located and something would be done.

Councillor Neil Feighery said he would love to know how much it costs to clean up the rubbish being illegally dumped. He welcomed the initiative compelling residents to prove how they dispose of their rubbish.

A number of letters have been issued to householders under the Waste Management Presentation By- Laws, and reminder letters are being issued to those houses which have not made contact.

The hotline for reporting illegal littering is 1850 242673.