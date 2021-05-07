Offaly Tidy Towns group holds successful clean-up

TULLAMORE Tidy Towns group has extended thanks to all those volunteers who took part in the successful Spring Clean 2021 venture on Saturday week last.

Thanks in particular to members of Tullamore Canoe Club and the Offaly branch of the Inland Waterways Association who carried out a much-needed clean-up on the Grand Canal and its banks.

Tidy Towns Chairman, Ray Carroll also thanked all those volunteers and resident associations who regularly hold litter picks in their own areas.

The group is always on the look out for new volunteers. If interested you can contact Ray at 087 6783577 or email info@tullamoretidytowns.ie