Man on drugs charge accused of causing substantial damage to hotel room in Tullamore

DAMAGE costing €1,500 was allegedly caused to a hotel room in Tullamore by a man accused of cannabis possession, according to charges which have come before the local District Court.

Christopher McDonagh, 36, of 223 Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, is accused of possessing cannabis at room 307, Central Hotel, Main Street on October 20, 2019.

Mr McDonagh has also been charged with damaging a lamp, TV and carpet in the room, the property of Przemek Lyzma, with the damage valued at €1,500.

When the prosecution came before Judge Catherine Staines she remanded the man on continuing bail to appear before her again on May 26 when either a plea will be entered or a date will be fixed for a hearing.