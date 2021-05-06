Offaly residents annoyed over no advance notice of water cutoffs

People in Birr and Crinkill were recently annoyed when their tap water was cut off for several hours without any warning.

Councillors welcomed the fact that the water system in the town is being upgraded but they asked for advance communication with the homes to be affected.

Cllr John Clendennen told the April meeting of Birr Municipal District that the practice of cutting people's water off without advance notice has to stop.

“It's been going on for years,” he said, “and we have asked time and time again that people be warned in advance but it's not happening.”

He said people wouldn't mind if their water was cut off if they were told by the Council beforehand.

A few weeks ago a number of homes in Crinkill suddenly had no water, a situation which lasted for a few hours as the Council carried out essential works on the system.

“A lot of water infrastructural work is going on in Birr at the moment, with an upgrading of the pipes, which is good news, and much of it is being done between 11pm and 5am,” commented Cllr Clendennen, “but please tell everyone before the water is switched off.”