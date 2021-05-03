Offaly company enjoying huge success in Australia

Tullamore business Dotser and their show software platform, SuperShow, are beginning to reap their rewards down under as the innovative cloud-based software has been selected by a number of large agricultural shows and machinery events throughout Australia to manage their events online.

With over 20 years of industry-wide experience, Dotser first built the online system for Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show back in 2014 and have since fine-tuned the system catching the attention of some of Ireland's best agricultural shows.

With the show season cancelled in 2020 and looking growingly unlikely for 2021, the Dotser team have had challenges no different to any business and had to pivot quickly back to their bread and butter e-commerce platform to weather the Covid-19 storm, cutting costs and working online allowed the 12 strong team to successfully work remotely.

The positive feedback from SuperShow users in Ireland spread through the internet like a raging bushfire and reached the shores of Western Australia with 'Wagin Woolorama' being the first show in the southern hemisphere to run with the system in March this year.

The bush telegraph has swept the Tullamore success story across Australia to Dowerin Machinery Show, Alice Springs Show in the Northern Territory, Bendigo Show in Victoria and Bathurst Royal Show in New South Wales - more info on www.supershow.io