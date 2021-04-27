Go ahead given for two underpasses to be built under roads in Offaly

The green light has been given to construct underpasses under two roads in Offaly.

David Healy has applied for planning permission to build two livestock underpasses under the L-80402-1 and the L-8044-1 at Rathmoyle and Armyhill, Moneygall, Birr. Also included in the application was effluent holding tanks. 

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the two underpasses with six conditions attached. 

