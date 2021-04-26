Highly sought after prize on offer in Offaly GAA Club's fundraising draw

A highly sought after prize is on offer in an Offaly GAA Club's fundraising draw.

Durrow GAA Club has launched a fundraising draw with the first prize being a brand new PlayStation 5.

Tickets are €10 each and the number of tickets is limited to 500. The draw will be held on July 4 or earlier if all tickets are sold.

There are also cash prizes up for grabs with 2nd Prize €300, 3rd Prize €200 and 4th Prize €100.

Tickets can be purchased online from our Facebook page and also via our Clubforce page under the Events section.

Tickets are also available from Committee members. All support for the fundraiser will be much appreciated.