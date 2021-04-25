Sports clubs across Offaly pay heartfelt tributes following death of popular sportsman

Sports clubs across Offaly have paid heartfelt tributes following the death of a popular sportsman who was involved in every aspect of sport.

Paul Jordan tragically died on Friday from injuries sustained in an accident.

A talented gaelic footballer and soccer player, he went on to become a very successful coach and a highly respected referee.

Some of the tributes paid by clubs in the county can be read below.

Paul will repose at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, all day Monday, April 26. If you wish to call in to pay your respects please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12 noon to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean (via Cappincur), arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. Those that would like to attend, are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, outside the Church, at the Cemetery, or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-7

May he rest in peace.