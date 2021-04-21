'Legal issues' over plans for 20-bed palliative care unit for Tullamore

Legal issues have to be cleared away to pave the way for a hospice unit in Tullamore that can serve Offaly and other midland counties.

That's according to Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen who said he facilitated and chaired a meeting this week of the Midlands Hospice Board, HSE officials, some Oireachtas members from Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Longford and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Dep Cowen said in a statement that the meeting provided an update from Professor Humphrey O'Connor on how best to proceed and facilitate the design of a 20-bed palliative care unit with auxiliary services on the selected site at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Dep Cowen said he ensured this project was provided for in the Programme for Government, as a key member of the Fianna Fáil negotiation team.

''At the meeting, Minister Donnelly committed his continued support and that of the Government to this ongoing project. He along with HSE officials assured those present of their willingness to resolve some legal issues in order to clear the way to progress the facility,'' he said.

The TD did not elaborate on what the legal issues were in his statement.

Fundraising is ongoing to build the unit in Offaly.