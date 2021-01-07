Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 7

Andrew Armstrong - Avondale, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at St. Finnian’s Church, Kinnitty at 1.30pm, then travelling via Clareen for burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House strictly private please. Andrew’s Funeral Service will take place in accordance with government guidelines, friends & neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church grounds and Cemetery while following social distancing rules.

Mary Murray - Shannongrove Banagher, Galway / Banagher, Offaly

Mary's funeral cortège will arrive at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert, via Esker, on Thursday, January 7, for private requiem Mass at 11.30am for family only. Burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery. The funeral Mass for Mary will be streamed live on Radio 105FM.

Mary (Myra) Wrafter (née Harte) - New Road, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Myra’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines

Alan Shaw - Busherstown, Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, from St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, at 11.15am, to Borrisnafarney Church to arrive at 11.45am for funeral service at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.