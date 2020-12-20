The latest weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Ireland from Met Eireann has been issued.

According to Met Eireann, the weather for Christmas Eve looks set to be cold with sunny spells. It will be a dry day for most but there will be isolated light showers on coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze. Staying mainly dry with long clear spells and a light northerly or variable breeze on Thursday night, perfect for Santa's big flight. It will be a cold night with the risk of widespread frost.

According to Met Eireann, at the moment, the weather for Christmas Day looks set to be cold but mainly dry and bright. However, there is the chance of patchy rain and drizzle developing in the northwest later.

