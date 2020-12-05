More than half of waste water treatment systems in Offaly failed inspections

More than half of waste water treatment systems in Offaly have failed inspections.

According to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA), there was a 56 percent failure rate following inspections of domestic waste water treatment systems [DWWTS] in the county.

DWWTS are used by householders to treat sewage. There are nearly half a million systems in Ireland, mostly septic tanks.

The Environmental Protection Agency say DWWTS can contaminate household wells with harmful bacteria and viruses if not built and operated properly.''

Local authorities inspect over 1,000 systems each year. In Offaly 17 inspections were required and 18 were carried out.

The EPA says while progress has been made the failure to resolve older cases remains a concern and must be addressed as a priority. It also said local authorities must increase enforcement to ensure DWWTS are fixed.

Meanwhile under the heading of Urban Waste Water treatment the EPA said improvements are needed at Kilcormac where waste water discharges are the main significant pressure on the Silver River.

The report also finds that Tullamore was among nine towns where there have been improvements in water treatment.

Meanwhile a statement from Irish Water said: ''Irish Water, in partnership with Offaly County Council, has saved over 8 million litres of water daily across Offaly, enough water to supply over 63,000 people per day, as a result of leakage reduction and repair works across the county.

The works involved replacing almost 30km of old and damaged water mains in several towns and villages across Offaly as well as providing new service connections; find and fixing leaks; controlling and managing pressure more effectively to improve security of water supply.

This has significantly reduced the number of bursts and water outages, resulting in a more reliable water supply for homes and businesses in Offaly.'