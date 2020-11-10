Offaly village in line for major transformation as development plans revealed

An Offaly village is in line for a major transformation as development plans have been revealed.

Offaly County Council is proposing to carry out the following works as part of the Mountbolus Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Included in the works will be the undergrounding of telecommunications overhead cables, undergrounding of ESB overhead cables and the remodelling of road layout including T-Junction.

Other works will include new footpaths and renewal of existing footpaths, provision of on street parking, installation of pedestrian crossings and traffic calming and management measures.

There will also be verge and tree planting, improvement works to the Village Green and enhancement of public lighting.

The drawings and particulars of the proposed development are available to view online by clicking here