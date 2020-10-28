Road out of Offaly village remains closed after fatal crash

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

Justin.Kelly@offalyexpress.ie

Road out of Offaly village remains closed after fatal crash

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of an accident between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe which resulted in the death of a man on Tuesday evening. 

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe at approximately 6:55pm, Tuesday, October 27.

The road remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

The collision involved a car and a truck and occurred approximately 1 kilometre and a half from Shannonbridge village.

A male in his 30s has been pronounced dead at the scene, his body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for post mortem.

A male in his 40's has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and also to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.