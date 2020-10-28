Road out of Offaly village remains closed after fatal crash

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of an accident between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe which resulted in the death of a man on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe at approximately 6:55pm, Tuesday, October 27.

The road remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

The collision involved a car and a truck and occurred approximately 1 kilometre and a half from Shannonbridge village.

A male in his 30s has been pronounced dead at the scene, his body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for post mortem.

A male in his 40's has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and also to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.