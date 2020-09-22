Boil water notice for Offaly community with disinfection process 'compromised'

Irish Water and Offaly County Council have confirmed that a Boil Water Notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers served by the Dunkerrin Public Water Scheme. This follows consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precaution to protect approximately 1,200 customers following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant that resulted in the disinfection process being compromised.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Offaly County Council to resolve the issue.

Customers in Dunkerin, Lisryan and surrounding areas are advised to boil water before use until further notice. Moneygall Village is on a separate supply and is not impacted by this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water has made direct contact with customers registered on its vulnerable customers register affected by this Boil Water Notice. Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

For queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Water must be boiled for:

- Drinking

- Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

- Brushing of teeth

- Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre.

If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated. Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.